Police response sought on bail plea in Jantar Mantar case

New Delhi

04 September 2021 01:00 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response from Delhi Police on the bail application of one of the organisers of an event near Jantar Mantar where allegedly communal slogans were raised last month.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice on Preet Singh’s bail application and directed the police to file its status report.

Mr. Singh, who was remanded to judicial custody on August 10 after his arrest, is accused of creating enmity between different groups.

