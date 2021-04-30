Police rescue two distressed youth whose parents had died of COVID-19

NEW DELHI

30 April 2021 23:11 IST

Police counselled the 20-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy and put them in touch with relatives.

The Delhi police rescued two youth in the city who were planning to end their lives after their parents died of COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

Police counselled the 20-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy and put them in touch with relatives.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that on Friday morning they received information regarding the death of a couple from COVID-19 complications. Their son and daughter were in a flat in South Delhi and they were reportedly planning to end their lives.

Atul Thakur, DCP (South), said that police swung into action and reached the location, according to information given by the caller.

Police learnt that the siblings’ father died on April 28 and the mother on Friday.

Relatives arrived later and the siblings are being sent to their native place in Guwahati, police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)