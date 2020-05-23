Police request adherence to lockdown restrictions

Delhi Police personnel met with imams and maulanas of Mosques on Friday and requested them to urge followers to maintain social distancing norms and lockdown guidelines during the celebration of Id.

Delhi Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava has asked senior police officers to hold meetings with the Muslim community and apprise them of the orders regarding prohibition of religious gatherings.

Joint CP (Souther Range) said that outside force may be provided in the evening hours to enforce night curfew effectively.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer M.S. Randhawa said, “We are reaching out to people with a request to maintain lockdown guidelines during celebration.”

A police officer said they held a meeting with clerics and sensitised them about the guidelines that need to be followed over the next two days and on Id. “We have requested them to spread the message and ensure no gatherings happen at Mosques or any other place. We are also putting up posters with an appeal to the public to follow lockdown orders,” said the officer.

“We have also briefed the beat staff to ensure lockdown orders are followed in market areas. Markets should function in odd-even pattern and shopkeepers must ensure social distancing and have hand sanitisers at entry point. We request the public to avoid coming out of their homes, unless necessary,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, a total of 324 policemen have been found COVID-19 positive till Thursday.