Police reply sought on activist Kalita’s bail plea

The High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to reply to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita’s plea seeking bail on a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice to Delhi Police on Ms. Kalita’s plea challenging a trial court’s order, which had dismissed the bail application, and posted the case for further hearing on August 14.

On June 14, a trial court had dismissed Ms. Kalita’s bail plea on the ground that there was no merit in the application and it was amply clear from the chargesheet that the investigation was still pending. The trial court further said that considering the investigation so far and the nature of the offence and the role being ascribed to the accused, there was no reason at all to grant bail.

Ms. Kalita is currently facing four different FIRs connected with the anti-CAA protests in Jaffrabad, north-east Delhi riots and violence in Daryaganj during a protest against the new citizenship law last year.

First arrest on May 23

Ms. Kalita was first arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Natasha Narwal in connection with an FIR registered on February 24 over the sit-in protest at Jaffrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Delhi Police has also invoked sections of the stringent anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — in a separate case related to the communal violence, against Ms. Kalita for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the riots.