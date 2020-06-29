Police register ₹1 crore fraud case against dead man

The police have come under the scanner for registering a case of ₹1 crore fraud at the Karol Bagh police station against a man two days after he was found dead at his home in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla.

The victim’s relatives, who belong to U.P.’s Lakhimpur Khiri, raised suspicion over the police when an officer asked them to leave the city at the earliest with the body, citing pandemic and did not give any satisfactory reply on the death.

On June 23, an FIR was registered against the man, Manoj Gupta, who worked as a sales manager for a Karol Bagh-based jeweller, for duping him of ₹1 crore worth of gold at Karol Bagh police station. In his complaint, the owner, Rajat Kanodia, said Manoj left the shop on March 21 with 2kg gold to deliver it in Rajasthan and Haryana but after that, the lockdown was announced and he claimed to have got stuck. He kept asking Manoj about his location but he kept saying he could not deliver the gold due to lockdown in place. Later, Manoj stopped taking calls.

The victim’s father, Ashok Kumar Gupta, said on June 21, he received a call from his son’s colleague informing him about his death. “He told us that my son was found hanging in a flat and that it was a suicide. Next day, we reached Delhi when a policeman asked us to leave the city at the earliest with the body due to the pandemic,” said Mr. Gupta.

He said Manoj was always accompanied by workers whenever he travelled with gold or cash. He demanded a detailed probe. When The Hindu contacted Karol Bagh police station, its SHO was unaware of Manoj’s death. Meanwhile, officers at Sarai Rohilla police station said they were unaware of any pending investigation against Manoj. DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the role of police personnel will also be probed. “We will find out why the employer registered a case against Manoj even though he knew the latter was dead. We will also find out where the gold is kept,”said Mr. Bhatia.

