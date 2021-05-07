Police recover nine oxygen concentrators from Khan Market restaurant

NEW DELHI

07 May 2021 13:44 IST

They were recovered from Town Hall restaurant in Khan Market

A day after four men, including the manager of a restaurant, were arrested for allegedly hoarding and blackmarketing oxygen concentrators, Delhi Police on Friday recovered nine more oxygen concentrators from a restaurant in Khan Market area of New Delhi.

On Thursday, police have recovered 419 oxygen concentrators after conducting raid at Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar in central market of Lodhi Colony.

Atul Thakur, DCP (South) said that in a follow up raid they have recovered nine more concentrators from Town Hall restaurant in Khan Market at the instance of accused Hitesh, who was arrested on Thursday during raid at a restaurant in Lodhi Colony.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said during the raid on Thursday invoices of recovered oxygen concentrators were found in the laptop. Stickers of maximum retail price (MRP) indicating prices of ₹69,999 per concentrator were also recovered.

A detailed investigation is being carried out and efforts are being made to recover more concentrators and nab other offenders behind this black marketing racket, they said.

A senior police officer said that both the restaurants belong to a businessman Navneet Kalra, who owns many restaurants in Delhi-NCR.

"The case is under investigation and we are finding out the role of the owner into the matter. If required he will be asked to join the investigation," said the officer.