Police ramp up security, drones in some sensitive areas

December 04, 2022 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

A day before voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the police on Saturday said their focus is on increased visibility, preventing any chances of communal riots, and preventing candidates from luring voters by illegal means.

Teams have been briefed regarding the system and meetings have been conducted with peace committees to strengthen public-police relationship.

An officer said 60 drones will also be deployed to ensure law and order in sensitive areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations and Election) Anand Mishra, around 40,000 police personnel, 20,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, as well as 108 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and State Armed Police Force have been deployed.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Zone II, said a survey of all the sensitive polls and booths had been done.

“For the past 6-8 weeks, the policing has been focused on the MCD elections,” said Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Zone I. He added that the police are collating information, analysing, and strategising area-wise data to prevent any mishap.

“Vehicles are being checked and individuals are being searched to ensure illegal weapons are not being carried,” Mr. Pathak said.

Another officer said the police will keep tabs on strongrooms, where electronic voting machines will be stored, as well as counting centres and polling centres based on their status, whether critical or normal.