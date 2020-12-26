Police raid on my office lasted 15 hours, tweets Mehmood Pracha

DCP alleges advocate and his associates obstructed probe

Advocate Mehmood Pracha on Friday said a team of Delhi Police raided his office in Nizamuddin here for 15 hours.

“Delhi Police team just left despite 15 hours of marathon scrutiny of all my office computers filed and even bathrooms when could find nothing frustrated they assaulted me and my associates. If @DelhiPolice doesn’t destroy the Court ordered video recording of [sic],” Mr. Pracha tweeted.

“The raid the real masterminds of North East Delhi violence will get exposed. I was repeatedly threatened with the name of @AmitShah Sahab. I thank all the people who supported me. I promise that we will not back down in our Mission Save Constitution. Jai Bhim Jai Bharat [sic],” the lawyer said in series of tweets.

Proud of his juniors

Calling the incident “an attack on the lawyer community”, Mr. Pracha said he is proud of his juniors who “stood like rocks” against the move. On Thursday, a team of Delhi Police Special Cell conducted a search at Mr. Pracha’s office after getting permission from court.

During the course of a bail matter pertaining to an accused in the north-east Delhi riots, use of a forged notary stamp and creation of allegedly false or manipulated evidence at the hands of certain members of the bar was noticed.

DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the raid lasted over four-five hours, and Mr. Pracha along with his associates obstructed the investigation.

The officer and his team recorded the happenings.

A complaint regarding the conduct of Mr. Pracha and his associates has been reported to the police.