Police quiz Umar Khalid over Delhi riots

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, a senior officer said.

He was questioned for a couple of hours at the Sunlight Colony police station, the officer said.

Earlier, Mr. Khalid was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the riots. He was also questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the riots.

His mobile phone was also seized by the police.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.