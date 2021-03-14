Police quiz Tehseen in Tihar jail

NEW DELHI

14 March 2021 00:45 IST

Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday visited Tihar jail to question Tehseen Akhtar alias Monu, the head of Indian Mujahideen, in connection with a phone recovered from his barrack.

Sources said that the mobile phone was used for creating a Telegram channel used by Jaish-ul-Hind, a group which claimed responsibility for parking an SUV with gelatin sticks near business mogul Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on February 25.

The group has also claimed responsibility for low-intensity attack near Israel Embassy in January.

Akhtar was arrested in 2014 and is curreny in jail no. 8. Sources said that further questioning will depend on Akhtar’s interrogation.

Sources said that four alleged terrorists, including those lodged in Mumbai prisons, are suspected to have been involved in the incident.