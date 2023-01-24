Police prohibit flying objects, drones in Capital in view of R-Day Parade

January 24, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday issued an order prohibiting flying objects such as hang gliders, paragliders, hot air balloons and quadcopters, for security reasons ahead of the Republic Day Parade in the capital.

The order shall remain in force till February 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

Meanwhile, as rehearsals began for the Republic Day Parade began on Monday, the police said calls were received from commuters about heavy traffic on roads leading to central Delhi.

Traffic snarls were reported near Pragati Maidan, Sardar Patel Marg, Akshardham and ITO. Delhi Traffic Police had earlier issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for smooth conduct.

According to the police, criminals, anti-social elements and/or terrorists inimical to the nation reportedly pose a threat to safety of the public, dignitaries as well as vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial objects like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.

The use of these aerial objects over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi has been prohibited and those found not following the rules will be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC, the Commissioner’s order said.