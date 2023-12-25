Police probing molestation charges against Burari Hospital staff; Minister orders action

December 25, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

A housekeeping staff at the government-run Burari Hospital in north Delhi has accused her manager and three supervisors of sexually harassing her and two other employees, the police said on Sunday.

They added that a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Burari police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said the accused manager, Rajkumar, as well as the three supervisors — Neeraj, Adarsh, and Deepak — have been booked under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure and asked to join the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the woman’s complaint, the four men molested and harassed her and two other female employees on December 17 and 19, the police said.

“The women said, on December 17, they allegedly molested them and two days later, they threatened the women that they will be thrown out of jobs, if they did not agree with their demands,” the police added.

“We have recorded the woman’s statement in front of a magistrate and the medical examination and counselling have been done,” the DCP said.

‘Set up probe panel’

Meanwhile, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed the Delhi government hospital to take the strictest possible action against the accused.

He also expressed his displeasure over Delhi Police acting softly against the accused, despite the FIR being registered on December 19. The Minister also asked the Chief Secretary to submit an action taken report and ensure strict action by the force.

He ordered the immediate constitution of an inquiry committee, to be headed by Health Secretary. “Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any situation,” Mr. Bharadwaj said, while calling for prompt investigation, as well as preliminary reports in 24 hours and a final report within a week.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), meanwhile, issued notices to Delhi Police seeking an immediate inquiry in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.