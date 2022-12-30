ADVERTISEMENT

Police probing disappearance of 28-year-old woman last seen in Paharganj

December 30, 2022 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

A relative of Jyoti Baweja said she had sent a voice note to her parents and in-laws minutes before she went missing; police say no leads found yet

The Hindu Bureau

The family of a 28-year-old woman who went missing over 10 days ago said they have received no leads yet.

A missing report was registered by the police following the disappearance of Jyoti Baweja, a housewife and a former athlete, on December 19 from central Delhi’s Paharganj.

According to her uncle Sanjay Khanna, Ms. Baweja had boarded a Metro train from Janakpuri East station on that evening and got down at RK Ashram station. “She then walked towards Paharganj where her in-laws stay, but went untraceable. No CCTV footage has been recovered from where she was seen, that’s what the police said,” said Mr. Khanna, a property dealer.

He added that minutes before she disappeared, she sent a voice note to her parents and in-laws saying “I’m sorry, I won’t be coming today, I’ll come tomorrow”. “The voice note sounded suspicious, it felt like she was in a busy marketplace, similar to Paharganj,” Mr. Khanna said.

A police officer said the investigation is underway. “We have interrogated her family members, in-laws, their domestic help, and people who knew her. We have not found any leads yet,” he added.

Ms. Baweja’s family said they do not suspect anybody behind the incident. “She is an intelligent girl, she used to be an athlete but was a housewife. We keep our phones charged and hope for a phone call from her. There’s nothing else we want,” Mr. Khanna said.

