Police probe vulgar posts on social media

Taking suo motu cognisance of social media posts on an Instagram group, on which teenage boys have glorified rape and posted objectionable pictures of women and minor girls, the Delhi Police on Monday launched a probe into the matter, a senior officer said.

“We have not received any complaint yet in this regard. But taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, we are registering a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act for obscenity,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy. The police have also written to Instagram to share details of the group members, he said, adding an investigation is under way.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took cognisance of the matter and issued notices to Instagram and the Delhi Police seeking action reports.

DCW notice

“It is reported that the group is used for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and women many a times. Several other illegal acts and comments have been made on the group. This is a very serious matter wherein an open media platform is being used for illegal activities,” read the notice to the police.

The women’s panel has also sought details pertaining to the members of the group.

Terming the posts as “shocking,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that those involved should be arrested and strict against should be taken against them.

SFI condemns act

Condemning the Instagram activity which has since gone viral, students’ group SFI termed it “misogynistic” and a “glorification of harassment and objectification of women”.

The SFI said, “The group members objectified women and circulated morphed pictures.”

“Cyber abuse doesn’t happen in isolation, it just portrays the inefficiency of our government in addressing the issues of oppression of women and LGBTQIA+,” said LSR students’ union general secretary Unnimaya.