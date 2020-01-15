Police personnel under scanner for getting jobs with fake documents

A few Delhi police personnel have been found to be employed in the force on fake documents and working for over 10 years. The police have launched a probe into the findings.

A senior police officer said that a complaint was submitted by the Establishment Unit stating that two police officers were found to have submitted forged documents for getting the job. The inquiry into the complaint was initiated by the Crime Branch which gathered the facts and on their basis an FIR was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station.

During the probe, it was found that 8-10 other personnel were also employed in the same manner. They are working as drivers in different units of the Delhi police.

Sources said that they had provided fake driving licence issued by the Mathura authority in 2007. It was further found that document verification was done at the time of employment and a letter was received from Mathura authority stating that the documents were genuine.

Police suspect that the policemen “managed” the verification at the time and it is being probed.