Police personnel missing in action since onset of COVID-19 to face music

20 August 2020 23:23 IST

Senior officers asked to submit list of absentees

The Delhi police have ordered strict action against personnel who are absenting from work since the onset of COVID-19, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

In an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Chinmoy Biswal on August 15 to all the district DCPs and heads of other police units, he asked them to provide the list of police personnel who are absenting from work since the onset of COVID-19. The consolidated list has to be submitted before senior officers at the earliest.

Salary to be stopped

Salary of all such personnel will be stopped immediately, the order copy reads. Disciplinary action will be initiated against them by rank, not below the DCP. The violators would be transferred to non-sensitive assignment for not less than three years. It is, therefore, requested that necessary action may be taken, and compliance report of the same may be sent to this headquarters, at the earliest, it said.

Till date, 15 police officers succumbed to COVID-19 and over 2,800 personnel have tested positive for the virus.