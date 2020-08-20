Police personnel missing in action since onset of COVID-19 to face music

The Delhi police have ordered strict action against personnel who are absenting from work since the onset of COVID-19, said a senior police officer on Thursday.
In an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Chinmoy Biswal on August 15 to all the district DCPs and heads of other police units, he asked them to provide the list of police personnel who are absenting from work since the onset of COVID-19. The consolidated list has to be submitted before senior officers at the earliest.
Salary to be stopped
Salary of all such personnel will be stopped immediately, the order copy reads. Disciplinary action will be initiated against them by rank, not below the DCP. The violators would be transferred to non-sensitive assignment for not less than three years. It is, therefore, requested that necessary action may be taken, and compliance report of the same may be sent to this headquarters, at the earliest, it said.
Till date, 15 police officers succumbed to COVID-19 and over 2,800 personnel have tested positive for the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath