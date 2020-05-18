Delhi

Police personnel help man carry wife’s body to cremation ground

Neighbours were unwilling to assist due to COVID-19 fears

Four Delhi Police Constables lent their shoulders and helped a 66-year-old man with his wife’s last rites in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur on Saturday, as neighbours kept away due to COVID-19 fears.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that Jaspal Singh, who is from Amritsar, approached Jaitpur police station around 10 a.m. and told them that his wife Sudha Kashyap had passed away and none of his neighbours were willing to help carry the body. Mr. Singh, a labourer, has a 26-year-old differently abled son.

Mr. Singh told the police that his wife had been bed-ridden since November. On Friday, Sudha had her dinner and went to bed. In the morning, when Mr. Singh went to check on her, he found she had passed away.

Unable to get any assistance from neighbours, Mr. Singh went to the police station where Constables Sunil, Parveen, Dharmendra, and Rahul volunteered to help.

They made all the arrangements for the last rites and three of the officers, along with Mr. Singh, carried the body to the cremation ground over a km away.

Constable Sunil said that the neighbours stayed away as they were not certain of the cause of death.

“They did not know whether she had COVID-19 or not. People think all sorts of things these days,” he said, adding that when everyone refused to help Mr. Singh, they had to step in.

“We had to do something. He came to us seeking help. We are taking all precautions ourselves too. We arranged a pier, called a priest and three of us [along with Mr. Singh] carried the body to the cremation ground,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:51:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/police-personnel-help-man-carry-wifes-body-to-cremation-ground/article31618331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY