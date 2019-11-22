Police personnel asked to ‘tread cautiously’ on court premises

Police personnel visiting courts with undertrials for hearings have been instructed by their senior officers to avoid any confrontation with lawyers or legal staff on court premises.

This has been done especially to ensure smooth functioning of all six district courts in Delhi which saw over nearly two weeks of protest by lawyers following a clash between advocates and police at the Tis Hazari Courts on November 2. The lawyers resumed work at the district courts from November 15 after the Delhi High Court directed them to resolve the matter.

A senior police officer said they have sensitised the police staff visiting the courts with undertrials. “They have been asked not to react to any provocation from any person. In case of any misbehaviour from any person inside the court, the matter should be brought to the notice of senior police officers who will take it up with senior advocates or member of the bar association concerned,” said the officer. He added that normalcy has resumed on court premises and things are getting streamlined.

On November 2, a major clash broke out between policemen and lawyers on Tis Hazari Court Complex over a parking argument. The lawyers alleged police brutality and went on strike seeking action against the accused policemen. A judicial inquiry into matter is under way. The lawyers will record their statement and provide evidence to the inquiry team.

The security of undertrials is with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police. They take them from various jails to courts and back. “The security of lock-ups inside court premises has already been strengthened and as per requirement, more CCTVs will be installed for security reasons,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the president of Tis Hazari Court Bar Association, Naresh Chand Gupta, said there is no dispute between lawyers and policemen at present. The lawyers had a meeting with senior police officers where both the parties agreed to ensure smooth functioning of courts.