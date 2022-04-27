Police oppose Umar Khalid’s bail plea in Delhi HC

‘Narratives sought to be created can’t be looked into as defence at this stage’

The city police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots case, before the Delhi High Court. It said the narratives sought to be created by Mr. Khalid cannot be looked into as his defence at this stage.

‘Rightly dismissed’

In its response to Mr. Khalid’s bail plea, the Delhi police said the trial court had “rightly dismissed” Khalid’s plea for release by a “well-reasoned order”.

On March 24, the trial court had denied bail to Mr. Khalid saying that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against him were prima facie true. Mr. Khalid has challenged before the High Court the rejection of his bail application by the trial court.

The police said, “At the stage of bail, the narratives sought to be created by the appellant [Khalid] cannot be looked into as his defence. The appellant before the trial court raised ipse dixit arguments seeking to conduct a mini trial at the stage of deciding the bail application and to view the appellant’s role in isolation in the case of conspiracy which is impermissible in law”.

Delhi Police claimed that the role played by different entities, WhatsApp groups and individuals in pursuance to the conspiracy behind the 2020 riots would be clearly demonstrated by the trial court orders, rejecting bail to the other co-accused in the case.

Mr. Khalid, arrested on September 13, 2020, is facing charges under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly being one of the ‘masterminds’ and one of the main conspirators as well as instigators behind the north-east Delhi riots.

He sought bail on the ground that he was not present when the violence broke out and that no money was recovered from him, and the case is based on cooked-up statements.

The High Court will hear the Mr. Khalid’s bail plea on Wednesday.