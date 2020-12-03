Police oppose interim bail for Jamia student

New Delhi

03 December 2020 00:05 IST

Delhi Police has suggested in the High Court that Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots, be kept in a guest house so that he can sit for his examinations scheduled from December 4. They, however, opposed Mr. Tanha’s plea for interim bail to enable him to appear in the exams from December 4 to 7.

The court asked the police to apprise it on Thursday on arrangement of guest house for Mr. Tanha near the exam centre.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju opposed the interim bail plea on the ground that Tanha had been studying in jail and there was no complaint of lack of reading material.

Advocate Sowjhanya Shankaran, representing Tanha, said the accused was ready to give an undertaking to surrender immediately after the exams.

A trial court has granted him three-day custody parole on December 4, 5 and 7 to appear in compartment/ supplementary exams of BA Persian (Hons). Tanha’s counsel submitted that in custody parole, entire day will be wasted and he will not be able to study and sought interim bail for the purpose.