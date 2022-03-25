Police oppose bail plea of Sharjeel Imam

Delhi HC posts matter for April 29

The Delhi police opposed the bail plea of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi High Court on Thursday. Mr. Imam was arrested in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.

In its status report, the police said that the trial court has proposed day-to-day trial in the case and has posted the matter for “admission/denial” on March 26 and for prosecution evidence on March 28/29, 2022.

Grave charges

“The facts of the instant case on which the charges are framed against the accused [Imam] indeed suggest that the offence, as charged against the accused, is grave in nature and there is no frivolity in the case of the prosecution,” the police said.

“The offence prima facie made out against the accused is punishable with imprisonment for life, so the accused shall not be considered without applying other fundamental grounds for bail,” it added.

“It is settled law that once charges are framed, it would be safe to assume that a very strong suspicion was founded upon the materials before the court, which prompted the court to form a presumptive opinion as to the existence of the factual ingredients constituting the offence alleged against the accused, to justify the framing of charge,” the police said.

The police also said that the accused has wrongly mentioned that there are “more than 170 witnesses to be examined” whereas factually there are only 43 witnesses in the case.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar on Thursday posted the hearing on bail plea for April 29.

When the counsel representing Mr. Imam urged the Bench to give an early date of hearing, the Bench said, “Don’t heckle the court” and “don’t try to intimidate the court”.

Two speeches

The case relates to an FIR registered against Mr. Imam’s for delivering two speeches — the first one at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and the second at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019.

The FIR in Delhi was registered on January 25, 2020, but Mr. Imam also faces four other FIRs across multiple States for the same speeches attributed to him. In his plea before the High Court, filed through advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, Mr. Imam has challenged a January 24 order of a trial court rejecting his bail plea in the FIR.

The investigating agency has filed the chargesheet against Mr. Imam in the present case on July 25, 2020, for offences punishable under Sections 124A, 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC and later Section 13 of UAPA was added.

Mr. Imam, in his bail plea filed through advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, said he was in custody since his arrest from his hometown of Jehanabad in Bihar on January 28, 2020.