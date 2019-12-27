Delhi

Police oppose bail plea of nine accused in Daryaganj violence case

Court’s decision will be pronounced on Saturday

Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the bail pleas of nine accused arrested in connection with a violent protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Daryaganj here.

The counsel for the arrested persons claimed that the police had detained many but decided to arrest 15 who had no prior antecedents.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar reserved its order on the bail applications of the nine people and said the decision would be pronounced on December 28.

The court will also hear on the same day the arguments on the bail plea of other six persons arrested in the case.

During the hearing, the prosecutor said that the police had 19 witnesses to support its case and as per an eyewitness, these accused were present at the site of the incident from where they were taken into custody.

The court has asked the police to verify the address and other details of one of the arrested accused in the case.

A magisterial court had denied bail to the 15 accused on December 23, after which they approached the sessions court for relief.

They were arrested after a violence broke out in the area on December 20 as a group of agitating demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting when police tried to forcefully evict them. One car was set on fire and several others were damaged.

All the accused are in judicial custody. One of those arrested had claimed he was a juvenile. However, the police said he had told them he was 23.

