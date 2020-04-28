Police officers report lack of facilities at shelter homes

Deputy Police Commissioner (DCPs) of all 15 police districts have sent a report to District Magistrate (DMs) concerned, flagging unavailability of air coolers, mosquito repellent and other facilities at shelter homes.

A senior police officer said that after receiving the report, it has been forwarded to the respective DMs for necessary action.

“After the violence incident at a shelter home in Kashmere Gate, all SHOs were instructed to take stock of the situation at shelter homes and prepare a report of any shortcomings or lack of facilities,” said a police officer.

Social distancing

Another police officer said that people at the shelter home located outside AIIMS were not seen maintaining social distancing inside the camp. When policemen tried to find out the reason, the inmates said that they can’t live inside the camp in summer when the temperature is touching 40 degrees.

“The inmates demanded air coolers to be fixed for women and children staying in the camp. People sitting outside the camp were instructed to maintain social distancing,” said the officer.

The officer said that many homeless living in shelter home have not changed their clothes for several days. The policemen somehow arranged pant, shirt and sarees for them and also arranged facility so they can take bath daily.

A police officer deployed at a shelter home in Shahdara district said that people in the camp have complained of poor quality food and demanded mosquito repellent.

Mosquito repellents

“After making several requests to local authorities to provide mosquito repellents in the home, as we fear people falling ill because of mosquito bites, no arrangement has been done yet,” said the officer.

Another police officer posted in north-east Delhi said that at shelter homes in the district there is no proper hand wash facility and toilets are dirty. The inmates raised the issue with the local policemen deployed for security duty and the complaint was forwarded to the district administration for redressal. However, nothing happened.

A senior police officer said that they are following up all the reports with the Delhi government and they have been assured that all complaints will be taken care off and will be rectified at the earliest.