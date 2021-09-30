Police officers pose as municipal employees, arrest four for burglary

NEW DELHI

30 September 2021 01:28 IST

Accused had run off with jewellery from a house in Kalkaji

Delhi Police officers, posing as municipal employees, arrested four men for their alleged involvement in a case of burglary.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Esha Pandey said Nitin, 25, Anoop, 24, Irfan, 26 and Ashu, 24, allegedly committed a burglary on September 18 in Kalkaji. Bidesh Haldhar, 28, a Mehrauli-based jeweller, has been arrested for buying stolen gold and silver ornaments from the accused.

A burglary case was lodged on September 18 after a Kalkaji resident filed a complaint alleging that she and her husband found the front door of their house open when they returned from work, and all the jewellery was missing.

Autorickshaw driver

During investigation, CCTV footage of the crime scene showed four men carrying a bag on the day of the incident. Footage from other cameras in the area showed the accused taking an autorickshaw from Ravidas Marg.

The autorickshaw driver told the police that the accused got off in Mehrauli. Later, based on information from sources, the police found that the men had shifted to Ambedkar Colony.

“To trace and nab the suspects, a team from Kalkaji police station then posed as municipal employees and checked suspected houses in the densely populated colony of Ambedkar Nagar and managed to arrest Nitin,” Ms. Pandey said, adding that the other accused were subsequently arrested.