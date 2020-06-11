Delhi

Police officers injured after miscreants attack post

Accomplices of attackers were arrested

A Sub-Inspector and other policemen were injured after accomplices of a man and his two brothers, who were arrested on charges of looting and assault, hurled stones and fired at a police post in north Delhi, officers said on Thursday.

Sadkeen, Ashkeen and Shahrukh were taken into custody at the Inderlok police post for allegedly looting and assaulting a bakery owner on Wednesday after he denied them free food, they said.

A case has been registered in connection with the attack on the police post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj said, adding that Sadkeen and his brothers have been arrested. The police are trying to nab those who attacked the police post, she said.

Denial, scuffle

The bakery owner, Akhlaq, had rented a commercial space in Inderlok from Sadkeen’s mother for his shop, the officers said.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, following which Akhlaq filed a police complaint at the Inderlok police post, saying that a scuffle broke out after he denied them bakery products free of cost, the police said.

The complainant also alleged that Sadkeen and his brothers looted his bakery and also beat him up.

Hurled stones

When they were brought to the police post for questioning, they became aggressive and fought with the personnel. Minutes after they were detained, their accomplices came to the police post with batons and hurled stones at the personnel. One among them, identified as Naved, fired at the police. In self-defence, Sub-Inspector Pankaj fired two rounds in the air, the officer said.

“Pankaj suffered head injuries. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the officer said.

CCTV footage showed Sadkeen and others entering the police post. They entered into a scuffle with police personnel, attacking them with batons. The police were seen trying to control the situation, they said.

