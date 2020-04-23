Police officer tests positive, number of infected personnel rises to 29

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted in Delhi Police Crime Branch tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of Delhi police personnel afflicted by the dreaded virus to 29, said a senior police officer.

Sample of a family residing in Mansarovar Park area was tested for COVID-19 and six members of the family tested positive. The ASI was their neighbour.

A senior police officer said that the 29 policemen and four others, who are among their family members, tested positive, while one policeman has recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

“More than 200 policemen are under home quarantine after they came in contact with infected police personnel,” said the officer.

Of 29 police personnel, 14 are from Central district and were deployed in Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim and Jama Masjid police station.

On Wednesday, a Head Constable of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police tested positive for COVID-19 and 71 personnel of the cell were sent to home quarantine as a preventive measures.