Police officer succumbs to virus;wife, son attend funeral via video

As family tested positive, his brothers performed last rites

A 51-year-old Delhi Police Inspector died of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning after testing positive on August 15. His wife and son, who also tested positive, attended the funeral from a lonely house on video call while his brothers performed the last rites

Inspector Sanjay Sharma, who was posted in the Police Control Room unit, was admitted to the ICU unit of the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj after he felt breathlessness on August 15. The next day, plasma therapy was given to him, but the doctors couldn’t rescue him.

The officer’s wife, Aruna Sharma, recalled the night he returned from work and fell sick. “Being in the force is a tough job and all officers feel exhausted and overworked. My husband was extremely dedicated and was patrolling the city ahead of the Independence Day. On August 7, he returned and told me that he had spoken to a few civil defence officers deployed outside a red zone. That night, he complained of headache and uneasiness,” Ms. Aruna said.

She said that the next two days were Saturday and Sunday, due to which they couldn’t visit the dispensary. However, between Monday and Friday, Sharma visited the dispensary thrice for check-up. “The dispensary staff also didn’t ask us to get tested. It’s strange. Everything went wrong,” she cried.

On August 15, he felt uneasy when breathing, after which he was rushed to the ICU and tested for COVID-19. The result came positive. “I lost my best friend,” Ms. Aruna said.

Last conversation

Married in 1997, the couple from Kota made a life together in Delhi. “The last conversation we had was on video call on Sunday night. He sounded positive and asked me to hold myself. He was my strength and I was his. He also gave me a thumbs up,” she said.

On Tuesday, the mother and son were confined to their home as they too tested positive. Neither the mother nor the son, who studies in IIT-Delhi, couldn’t see the officer for one last time. “Ye gham zindagi bhar reh jaaga [This grief will stay with me forever],” lamented Ms. Aruna.

The last rites of Sharma were performed by his brothers. Ms. Aruna’s only wish is that her husband’s ashes are preserved so that her son can do the final rites when he gets better.