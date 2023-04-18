ADVERTISEMENT

‘Police NOC, pre-registration’: DU proctor advisory on events

April 18, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The advisory, dated April 13, includes measures such as assessment of the capacity of the venue and installation of concertina wires on boundary walls, among others

The Hindu Bureau

The advisory comes in the wake of the incident at Indraprastha College for Women, where some men scaled the boundary walls and harassed students at its annual festival. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi University on Monday issued an advisory for its colleges and departments on organising events and fests, which includes measures such as getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police and entry through pre-registration.

Dated April 13, the advisory by DU Proctor Rajni Abbi comes in the wake of last month’s incident at Indraprastha College for Women, where some men scaled the boundary walls and harassed students at its annual festival.

The advisory states that prior to any concert or event where outside students are invited, “proper Advance Security Liasoning (ASL) meeting in advance be conducted with all stake holders, i.e. fire, police, electricity, college/university security, college representative, event management company”. No such event will be organised without NOC from the police, it added.

“There should be a careful assessment of the capacity of the venue in relation to attendees expected. Information on the capacity of the various venues should be mapped and total number of participants allowed should be in accordance with the available space,” the advisory read.

It also recommended that the boundary walls of colleges be assessed and, if found low, concertina wires be installed to prevent outsiders from scaling them.

“Entry for events should be through pre-registration like on Google Forms with details of the event i.e. date, venue, expected number of participants... maintained and submitted to the police with a copy to other above-mentioned departments.

“The registration forms should include scanned copies of the college ID cards of the participants,” as per the advisory.

Other safety measures include CCTV cameras at college and hostel gates, structural stability check of the stage and hiring of door frame metallic detectors.

