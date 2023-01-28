Police nabs college student for stalking minor girls

January 28, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A 17-year-old college student was apprehended for allegedly stalking minor girls and threatening to circulate their private pictures on social media, the police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said they received a complaint from a 14-year-old victim’s father, who said the accused threatened his daughter.

The victim told the police that she had shared private photos with a boy she met on Instagram.

“She said that the accused was pressuring her into having inappropriate conversations and sharing more photographs,” the officer added.

The police identified the location of the accused, who is pursuing his graduation from the School of Open Learning, based on his call detail record.

“The accused told the police that he came in possession of some private pictures of a girl and started following her on Instagram. He kept her private pictures saved on his mobile phone and used to stalk her online all the time,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

“After befriending her, he started asking for her nude photos. But when the girl declined, he showed the nude photos he already had with him and demanded more such photos and sexual favours online,” the DCP added.

The police have registered a case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (sextortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

