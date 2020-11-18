Police may seal banquet halls with large gatherings

Teams to ensure implementation of COVID norms ahead of wedding season in Gurugram

Ahead of the wedding season and a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, Gurugram Police has formed teams to identify places hosting large gatherings, including banquet halls, and to monitor them to ensure that guidelines are strictly being implemented.

The police said such places could be sealed in case of violation of norms. The move came after directions were issued by Gurugram Police Commissioner K.K. Rao.

Comply with guidelines

The team members would also create awareness among the owners of such places to comply with the guidelines — maintaining social distance, wearing mask and frequently washing hands — to prevent the spread of infection.

The teams would also, ensure that the number of guests is not more than the limit fixed by the government.

The owners of banquet halls have also been directed to inform the local police stations about the upcoming events at their premises.

Any violation of guidelines or the failure to inform the police station about upcoming events could invite strict legal action, including the sealing of the premises, the police said.

Also, tent owners are being sensitised on the need to inform the police about the events and comply with the guidelines.