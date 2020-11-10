Police lodge case against AAP over fake video

Clipping claims graft in civic bodies

A case has been registered by the police on a complaint from Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, accusing AAP leaders of circulating a “fake” news clipping on social media that claims corruption in the municipal corporations ruled by his party.

In a statement issued in regard to the complaint, the AAP said, “the BJP has levelled baseless and false allegations. We will respond in the court.”

Mr. Chahal held a press conference where he told that the police are investigating the role of AAP leaders behind the circulation of the “fake” video, in which it was alleged that BJP councillors were involved in corruption and misappropriation of ₹1,400 crore.

Baseless charges

“The Aam Aadmi Party has falsely accused the corporations and now the BJP will ensure that strict action is taken,” Mr. Chahal said.

The case was lodged at North Avenue police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act on Saturday.

“BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal has given a complaint regarding a fake video that is being circulated on social media. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way,” a senior police officer said.

He also said the video of a purported news clipping used the logo of a TV news channel to make it look like genuine. “The channel has verified that it is a fake video,” he said.

The BJP and the AAP have been taking potshots at each other, levelling allegations of corruption and misgovernance, with an eye on the civic body polls in the Capital due in 2022.