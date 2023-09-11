ADVERTISEMENT

Police lift curbs on traffic movement as G-20 Summit ends

September 11, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police received 2,500 calls on their traffic helpline from Thursday to Sunday, over six times the daily average. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Traffic restrictions in the city were lifted at midnight after the conclusion of the two-day G-20 Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on Sunday. The Delhi police had deployed around 50,000 personnel to manage traffic in the run-up to the global event.

Earlier in the day, restrictions were imposed in parts of central and north Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took several G-20 dignitaries, including the heads of various State, to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Adequate security arrangements and restrictions were also put in place for the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunk to Akshardham Temple in east Delhi.

Vehicular movement was affected at various points in the city, including New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Shanti Van, Delhi Gate, ITO, and Rajghat, due to the curbs imposed by the police. Bus operations were suspended on Ring Road, between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan.

Terming the security arrangements during the summit a success, Delhi Traffic Police said it received close to 2,500 calls daily between Thursday and Sunday on its traffic helpline 1095. The helpline usually gets around 400 calls a day. The police’s WhatsApp helpline also received nearly 2,000 queries per day over the four days, the police said in a statement.

Most callers wanted to know the available routes and the best mode of transport to reach the airport, railway stations, and various places of interest, the statement also said. A total of 440 calls seeking ambulance service were received and handled promptly, it added.

