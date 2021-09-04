Delhi

Police launch mobile canteen for its officersin Dwarka

The police on Friday said they have launched a mobile canteen to provide food to officials on law-and-order duty in Dwarka.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the pilot project will be manned by one upper-rank officer and his subordinate — who will be in charge of a mobile phone.

“Canteen will carry a mobile phone on which Duty Point In-charge or Company Commander will make a request for delivery of food items at required places during special arrangement and law and order duty,” Mr. Meena said.

Personnel deployed in various law and order situations like riots, crowd management, religious gatherings, various festivals, political rallies, area domination, patrolling street crime-prone areas and inter-State borders will get food items, snacks, aerated water, soft drinks in the mobile to their places of duty.


