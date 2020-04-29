Police launch ‘Covid Kawach’ in South East

To keep a strict vigil in containment zones of South East district, Delhi Police on Wednesday launched ‘Covid Kawach’, a scheme to check “unwanted movement” of residents and spread awareness about the virus.
There are 17 containment zones in south-east Delhi. Under the new scheme, eight e-rickshaws have been hired to patrol the areas.
‘Thanking doctors’
Meanwhile, the South district police performed a ‘parikrama’ of AIIMS as a sign of respect to doctors who are in the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. Earlier, the New Delhi district police had performed a similar exercise at Bangla Sahib.
Atul Thakur, DCP (South), said that the police is also visiting houses of doctors and paramedical staff. “We met doctors at AIIMS and paid a siren tribute to them,” he added.
