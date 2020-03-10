Police kiosk at Idgah camp is of little help to us, say victims

NEW DELHI

10 March 2020 01:47 IST

Officers taking complaints of only those who didn’t call police

At a relief camp in Mustafabad’s Idgah ground, Delhi Police has set up a kiosk for victims to submit their complaints that comes under the jurisdiction of three police stations. However, the victims said that it was not helpful for all.

Mohammed Irshad (30), came to the kiosk to submit his complaint. His salon in Dayalpur’s Nehru Vihar was looted on February 25 during the violence, he stated in his complaint. He had dialled ‘100’ at the time of incident and received a reference number, but didn’t get any help thereafter.

“No police official contacted me after that. I came to this kiosk with my written complaint but they are saying that I should visit the police station,” he said.

Police officials at the kiosk said that they are receiving complaints of only those who did not call the police or submitted their complaints at the time of violence. “Complaints of those who had called to ‘100’ are not being received because action has either been taken on them or will be taken,” said an official.

Lack of coordination

“There should have been coordination between the officials sitting here and those in the police stations to keep track of our calls and complaints. The kiosk is of little use to us because many of us had called the police on the day of violence,” said Irshad.

The official at the kiosk said that the facility was set up on Saturday and they are receiving complaints on incidents pertaining to Dayalpur, Gokulpuri and Karawal Nagar Police Stations. “On an average, we receive about 25-30 complaints which are then taken to the respective police stations for further investigation,” he said.

The reason behind setting up of the kiosk was that “people are scared or hesitant to go to the police stations”.