Police issue tender for procurement of drones

Delhi Police has issued a tender for the procurement of two UAV drones for Mobile Control Room, purchase of image/video enhancement software and purchase of mobile phone forensic/analysis software tools. These tools will further strengthen the cyber forensic laboratory of the department, said a police officer.

“We have written for procurement of five drones in the North East district as it was much required given the current law and order situation here . At present, we deploy policemen with video cameras during a procession or a march. Now with the help of drones we will be able to cover a larger area with no police deployment for the task,” said a senior police officer.

Another officer, meanwhile, mentioned that he has also written for procurement of five drones in the district.

During the protests held in the national capital against the amended Citizenship Act, the city police had hired drones on a charge of ₹4,000 per day. Later, it was decided that the department would buy drones as it would help police personnel assess the crowd and deter any person for breaching a peaceful environment. The drones will have the capability to work with Google Maps, the State police said further.

Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) Centre and the National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) in Dwarka will soon be getting image/video enhancement software. The software will be able to recover formatted, deleted and partially overwritten videos. In a similar pattern, mobile phone forensic software will help policemen search for and find similar images throughout the selected device using PhotoDNA.

“We will be purchasing these software tools that will help us extract all the data from a phone with only a few clicks. This data would include deleted data, call history, contacts, text messages, multimedia messages, files, events, notes, passwords for Wi-Fi networks, reminders and application data from apps such as from Skype, Dropbox, Ever note, Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber and many others. The device should be able to extract data from smartwatches as well,” the police officer also said.