Police issue over 5,800 challans for violation of transport curbs under GRAP Stage III in Delhi

Delhi government's transport department has decided that the curbs under Stage III of GRAP should remain in place for the next few days instead of a no knee-jerk reaction

PTI NEW DELHI
November 12, 2022 11:42 IST

Delhi Police has issued over 5,800 challans after the city government restricted the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, it said.

The traffic police stopped or issued challans to 5,882 vehicles for violations till 6 am on Friday, it said.

"As part of restrictions on BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel vehicles till 13th November to fight pollution, 5882 Vehicles were stopped/challaned for violations till 6 AM on 11.11.2022. Emergency vehicles are exempted," it said in a tweet.

During a recent review meeting, the Delhi government's transport department decided that the curbs under Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a no knee-jerk reaction.

"BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Monday.

In an order on Monday, the city government's transport department had said owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000.

Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.

The transport department had said in its order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions. If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV is found plying on roads, it will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988."

