Police issue curfew passes to delivery agents of e-commerce companies

After incidents of policemen allegedly beating up delivery boys or stopping vehicles engaged in movement of goods from markets to warehouse of e-commerce portals, the Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of e-commerce companies to ensure smooth movement of essential goods, said a police officer.

The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus.

In the meeting, e-commerce portals’ representatives shared the problems faced by them in movement of essential goods. “We have set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share with us difficulties faced by them, so we can solve them,” said Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Curfew passes have been issued to them and the police have assured the delivery agents of e-commerce portals of ensuring smooth movement of essential goods, he added.

“Hi! Delhi. Today is Day 3 of #Lockdown. Please comply with directions issued by Govt. If you need any clarification, join us today in: #LockdownQuery Session 2. Timing: 5 - 6 PM. To assist the Emergency and Essential Vehicles in their unhindered and quick movement, we have also dedicated lanes with proper signages. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeIndia,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur tweeted.

Assisting stores

Besides patrolling streets, the police said they are also assisting local stores in ensuring social distancing with customers.

A senior police officer said that the staff has been instructed to use ‘common sense’ and allow passage to people who have genuine reason to come out.

Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava said that the staff had been instructed to behave politely and patiently with people involved in essential services.