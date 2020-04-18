Police intercept migrant workers leaving city, lend help

Seven labourers, who were walking with luggages to reach their village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi after being evicted by their landlord due to non-payment of rent amid the ongoing lockdown, were restored to their rented accommodation, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, during patrolling, two policemen found the seven labourers at Barapula walking towards Sarai Kalen Khan. They had luggage with them, the police said.

“When they were intercepted, they revealed they were let out by their landlord due to non-payment of rent and were walking to their village in Hardoi,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The labourers were then given water and food, Mr. Thakur said.

They used to work as casual labourers in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Their landlord Madan Lal, who happens to be the Head Constable in a Delhi jail, was contacted and convinced to waive off the rent, he added.

After the landlord agreed, the labourers were escorted to their rented accommodation at Brahmpuri, Pankha Road in a DTC bus provided to the local police, the DCP said.

One gas cylinder and dry ration for a month were provided to them with the help of landlord and some good samaritans, he said.

In another incident, in Kotla Mubarakpur area, three persons — Nanak, Gurushevak and Mangal — were intercepted at Aurobindo Marg near Madarsa picket while they were coming from INA and going towards New Delhi, the police said. They belonged to Ambala and were working as labourers in Agra. Left with no other option amid the lockdown, they decided to return home on foot on Thursday. They were intercepted and sent to shelter home, he said.

The Delhi police also intercepted an SUV carrying seven migrant workers to Bihar, in south Delhi on Friday morning.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said that during picket checking at South Extension under KM Pur police station, the on-duty staff noticed the SUV coming from AIIMS flyover side. It was stopped and eight persons, including the driver, were found inside.

On being questioned, the driver lied about the occupants initially. During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that all of them belonged to Vaishali, Bihar. They used to work at private construction sites in west Delhi and lived in JJ Colony in Raghubeer Nagar, the police said. They said they hired the SUV of the driver, Shakeel Ahmad, for ₹37,000 to travel to Vaishali, Bihar.

“A case has been registered under appropriate sections against the driver. All the seven labourers were handed over to the authorities of a shelter home at Bapu Park. The vehicle has been seized,” said Mr. Thakur.

The money paid as advance to the driver has also been returned to the labourers.

In another case, the police lent help to 52 labourers after they ran out of ration. Mr Thakur said that one Manoj Yadav, a resident of Sangam Vihar, made a distress call and stated that 52 labourers were in urgent need of ration. He further said that since they were thinking of returning to their houses in Supol district of Bihar.

The police went to the location and counselled him and assured him not to worry and provided ration to them.

On Friday, the Delhi Police received over 900 calls on their 24x7 helpline number regarding issues related to the lockdown.

A total of 22,764 calls have been received by them till Friday on their helpline 011-23469526, they said.