Police inspector found dead in car

A 46-year-old Delhi Police inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car in north-west Delhi’s Keshavpuram on Saturday, the police said. An inquiry has been launched into the death, they said.

Delhi Police Additional Public Relations Officer Anil Mittal said the officer was identified as Vishal Khanwalkar, who was posted in the Special Cell.

A PCR call was received at 4.20 p.m. regarding a person lying unconscious inside a car at Rampura Main Road, the police said. “Assistant Commissioner of Police and Station House Officer along with other officers reached the spot and the man was identified,” Mr. Mittal said, adding that the car was parked in front of a shop on the main road.

There were no external injuries on the body. The body has been taken for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.