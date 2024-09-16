GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police in plain clothes to man metro stations with high crime rate

Published - September 16, 2024 01:28 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police will deploy its personnel in plain clothes at metro stations vulnerable to incidents of theft, harassment and other crimes in the Capital.

According to an official, they have identified 32 such stations where incidents of crime remained high compared with other metro stations. These include Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Seelampur, Anand Vihar and Kalkaji stations.

The official said the move came after the police conducted a “temporal and spatial analysis” to review its security plans as the Capital has witnessed a surge in ridership in recent months, leading to a corresponding increase in crime incidents.

The officer said the police had collected crime data from 190 metro stations to identify the vulnerable ones.

“Our goal is to create a safer environment for commuters for which we will blend in with the crowd to deter criminal activity and respond to incidents promptly,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Vijay Singh said.

