Police impose prohibitory orders in flood-affected north-east district

July 13, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Yamuna river flowing under a bridge in central Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the flood-affected north-east district for 30 days, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people not to visit areas near the river “to click selfies”.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the CM said, “People are clicking selfies and making videos near the flood-affected areas. Please don’t do it. Your life could be in danger if the water level rises suddenly.”

The police said efforts are being made to ensure that people living in Yamuna Khadar in north-east Delhi are shifted to safer places immediately. The prohibitory orders issued on Wednesday stated that people must maintain a distance of half a kilometre from the river banks.

The police issued advisories to commuters after flooding in low-lying areas caused traffic snarls in various parts of the city.

“Traffic is being regulated on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat,” the traffic poilce said in a statement.

Non-destined commercial vehicles will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and not be allowed into the city, it added.

