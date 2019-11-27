Police identify accused in Madhu Vihar murder case

Over two months after a 59-year-old woman was shot dead while waiting for her husband in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, the police chanced upon a breakthrough that has helped them identify the two suspects.

On September 21, around 7 a.m., victim Usha Gupta, who worked as an assistant manager at New India Insurance Company and resided in Radhey Shyam Park Extension, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants.

She was waiting outside a temple for her husband Kailash Gupta when the incident happened. The couple was on its way to a hospital in Vaishali for Mr. Gupta’s dialysis.

The police had registered a murder case and suspected it to be a case of robbery attempt gone wrong. CCTV footage of the incident was obtained and examined for investigation. Several teams from all the police stations in the district have been working on the case since then.

Around 10 days ago, the police received a call regarding a snatching. A team reached the spot and chased after the bike-borne men, who fled to an adjoining district. During investigation, the police got hold of CCTV footage showing the snatchers entering a house.

“One of the two snatchers who was driving the bike was arrested from the house, but the pillion rider is still absconding,” said a senior police officer.

As teams from all the police stations are apprised of the Madhu Vihar murder case, the pillion rider in the snatching case looked similar to the suspect in the murder case. “The snatcher was interrogated about his associate and he identified both the suspects in the murder case,” the officer said.

Sources said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect used to live elsewhere and had recently shifted to east Delhi and had now shifted again. “A bike has also been found, which is of the same make as the one used in the murder, but it is of a different colour,” the officer added.