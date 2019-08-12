Police hold drill ahead of I-Day

Ahead of Independence Day, the police on Sunday conducted a drill on bomb disposal near central Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

The dummy bomb was defused in less than three minutes. A similar mock drill was conducted in Karol Bagh on Saturday.

The police have also issued traffic advisory for the full-dress rehearsal on Tuesday, as well as on August 15. Roads leading to Red Fort will stay closed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Geeta Colony bridge towards Shantivan will also be closed.

“Commercial transport and inter-State buses will not be allowed from 12 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 15. DTC buses will not move on Ring Road during these hours,” they said.