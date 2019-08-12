Delhi

Police hold drill ahead of I-Day

Ahead of Independence Day, the police on Sunday conducted a drill on bomb disposal near central Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

The dummy bomb was defused in less than three minutes. A similar mock drill was conducted in Karol Bagh on Saturday.

The police have also issued traffic advisory for the full-dress rehearsal on Tuesday, as well as on August 15. Roads leading to Red Fort will stay closed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Geeta Colony bridge towards Shantivan will also be closed.

“Commercial transport and inter-State buses will not be allowed from 12 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 15. DTC buses will not move on Ring Road during these hours,” they said.

Aug 12, 2019

