Police help in cremating bodies of virus victims

NEW DELHI

27 April 2021 01:17 IST

Police have helped citizens to perform the last rites of those who died due to COVID-19 in the national capital, officials said on Monday.

A senior police officer said Lieutenant Colonel Soumen Mondal called at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) for urgent help regarding cremation of his father-in-law who died of virus infection. Even the crematorium was not available.

“As he is posted in Leh and cannot come to the national capital in such short span of time, we, with the help of constable Rajesh of Dwarka North police station arranged all the required things and the cremation of deceased Biswanath Pramanik was performed,” the officer said.

Similarly, Dwarka South police station was informed that one Jai Matnani who was tested positive passed away.

The woman had come to Dwarka to her brother’s house and during treatment, she passed away. As there was nobody to take the responsibility of cremating her, Dwarka police team shifted the body to cremation ground, Sector 24, Dwarka, where the final rites were conducted, police said.

In North District, around 2.15 p.m. on Sunday, police got a distress call about the death of an elderly woman. It was informed that there were only women in the family. Police reached the spot and found that one Balbir Kaur (85) had expired. They took the body to Adarsh Nagar cremation centre and conducted the last rites, officials said.