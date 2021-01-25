‘Police have received inputs about efforts to disrupt rally’

Special Commissioner of Police Intelligence Deependra Pathak on Sunday said the Delhi police have received inputs from various agencies that efforts are being made to disrupt the tractor rally on Republic Day.
Delhi Police, he said, will be working with farmers to ensure that the rally that has been given an in-principal approval is secure and peaceful.
‘308 Twitter handles’
“We have found that over 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan that have been continuously trying to spread confusion and disturb the rally,” Mr. Pathak said.
He said a high-level plan will be chalked out and a secured route will be organised so that the farmers can have a successful rally.
Sharing more details about the three circular routes from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, which are of a “respectable distance”, Mr. Pathank said: “The rally will start from Singhu border and pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi Borer, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal expressway and will return to Singhu border. It will cover a stretch of around 62 km.”
Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Sunday issued an order stating that all officials on Republic Day duty should be ready for the parade.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath