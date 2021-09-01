‘Police have failed to keep women safe’

New Delhi

01 September 2021 00:54 IST

Citing the alleged rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman in Sangam Vihar, AAP on Tuesday said Delhi Police has failed completely in protecting women, and asked the Centre to transfer jurisdiction over the police to the Delhi government if they cannot run it properly.

“The kind of security that has been deployed in Delhi makes it evident that the Centre is incapable of running Delhi Police. Every other day we hear about an incident of rape or murder in Delhi. Such incidents have heightened the sense of fear in the mind of every woman living in the Capital,” AAP MLA Rakhi Birla said.

She said the recent rape case portrays the “unbothered attitude” of the BJP and the Centre towards the women in Delhi.

