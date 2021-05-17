‘Police harassing volunteers for putting posters questioning PM’

NEW DELHI

17 May 2021 01:23 IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday alleged that Delhi Police is harassing their volunteers for putting posters questioning the Prime Minister regarding the unavailability of vaccines. He added that AAP will not bow down to such intimidation from the police.

“Today [Sunday] two workers from Karawal Nagar, two from Ghonda, workers from Rithala, Ambedkar Nagar, Mangodi, Kalkaji, and Mangolpuri were imprisoned. Around 500-550 of them were called in the morning and interrogated by police till night,” Mr. Pathank said.

“I would like to tell the police and the BJP that you cannot arrest somebody for asking such questions because we live in a democracy. But despite this if you want to arrest, then we would like to tell you that these posters were put up by AAP, these posters were put up by me,” Mr. Pathak said.

