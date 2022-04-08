‘Criminal Procedure Bill will create a foolproof system’

Data has always been at the centre of investigation and it helps us analyse an accused’s crime patterns, say police.

April 08, 2022 00:21 IST

Delhi police say it will help in effective prosecution; privacy advocates, legal experts voice alarm over ambit of data collection

TextEditorA day after the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, was passed in the Rajya Sabha, senior Delhi police officers hailed the move saying it will create a “foolproof system” for criminal justice, which will help prosecute offenders and prevent any legal loopholes during arrests.

However, privacy advocates voiced alarm over the “overwhelming” powers being given to the police and expressed fear of “data manipulation” and “profiling” of persons accused of even petty offences. The Bill authorises the police to collect, store and analyse biometric samples, including iris and retina scans, of convicts and “other criminals”.

It also authorises the police to take physical measurements of convicts and “other persons” for identification and investigation in criminal matters.

The term “other persons” has not been defined in the Bill, implying that its ambit extends beyond convicts or arrested persons.

The Bill also empowers the National Crime Records Bureau to store physical and biological samples, signatures and handwriting samples for as long as 75 years.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “Recording a criminal’s data after his or her arrest has been an integral part of the process, as we need it for his or her effective prosecution before the court… Data has always been at the centre of investigation and it helps us analyse an accused’s crime patterns.”

The safeguards

TextEditorOn the possibility of data manipulation, the officer said: “If an accused’s data is collected, then the content will be stored in a foolproof manner and chances of it leaking are zero.”

Explaining how fingerprints can help identify repeat offenders, a DCP-rank-officer said: “If we arrest a person in a case of theft and his fingerprints match with fingerprints collected earlier in a similar case, it will help us in terming him a Bad Character of the area.”

“The dossier system captures all the basic details of an accused such as biometrics, photographs, structure of face parts, vehicle registration, among others. The iris and retina scans and the physical and biological samples will aid the investigation further, and will help the police build a watertight case,” the officer said.

Another police officer, requesting anonymity, said the expansion of the powers in terms of collecting private data of a suspect or criminal will help the police arrest the right person by directly referring to the online database. “If the particulars of an accused are already saved in our records, it helps quicken the process and initiate effective prosecution,” the source said.

The criticism

TextEditorApar Gupta, Executive Director of Internet Freedom Foundation, said through the provision of the Bill, “profiling can be done where not only physical measurements are gathered but data points are collected”.

He said the ambit of the data and from whom it can be gathered has been “expanded tremendously”.

“There are attributes and analysis based on biological data which are also being gathered now… Earlier, such kind of data was collected from people convicted of heinous crimes or undertrials when being released on a surety by the court for prosecution purposes. But now such data could be collected from persons accused of any other crime,” Mr. Gupta said.

Advocate Sarim Naved said there needs to be a mechanism laid out to ensure protection of the data collected.

“It has to be laid down that such digital records are not admissible evidence before court just like narco-analysis... Such data cannot be completely credible and there is always a chance of inaccuracy,” Mr. Naved said.